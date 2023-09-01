IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 1,629,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,058,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

IonQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

