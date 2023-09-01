CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 15%

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 158,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 118,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

CGX Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.26 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

