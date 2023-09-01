Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.27 and last traded at $78.41. 1,193,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,088,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

Roku Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $83,037.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,101 shares of company stock worth $730,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 122,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $56,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

