WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,476 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Rambus worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $951,821.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

RMBS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 194,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

