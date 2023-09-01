Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 16,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 115,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Vulcan Minerals Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 173.87, a current ratio of 23.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$23.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester/Springdale project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland, as well as mineral licenses covering a portion of the Bay St.

