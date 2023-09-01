Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.68-$4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.43.

VEEV stock opened at $209.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

