HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $142-144 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.72 million. HashiCorp also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

HashiCorp Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCP traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,004. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

