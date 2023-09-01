Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 2,369,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,429,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Microvast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MVST

Microvast Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $682.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microvast by 95.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.