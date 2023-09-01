WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Biogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,584. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.42 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day moving average is $283.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

