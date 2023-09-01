MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.27-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.596-1.608 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.77.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $20.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,997. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.86. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,775,860.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.