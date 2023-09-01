PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.5-108.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.28 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,865. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,470 shares of company stock worth $1,101,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

