POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.80 and last traded at $107.03. 20,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 298,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 11.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 4.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

