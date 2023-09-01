Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 2.8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.70 and last traded at $74.95. Approximately 132,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 999,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $670,006. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

