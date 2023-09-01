NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $11.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 584,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,951. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

