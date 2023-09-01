Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 3.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 7,650,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,367,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.