African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGACF) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of African Gold Acquisition Corp (NYSE:AGACF – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 91,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

About African Gold Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

African Gold Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.