Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 34,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,119,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sana Biotechnology

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,163.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $6,540,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $6,912,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1,528.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

