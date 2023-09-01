Signet Jewelers Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares in the company, valued at $15,324,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 over the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

