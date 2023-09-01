Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.86-$6.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHH traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.65. 59,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

