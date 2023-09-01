Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.47 and last traded at $115.16. 10,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 221,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.80.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading

