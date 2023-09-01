WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,110 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.
In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 32,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $3,325,162.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,265,337. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE R traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,573. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $103.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.61%.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
