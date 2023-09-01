WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.96 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

