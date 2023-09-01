Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Holdings Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 182.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 534,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 239,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,186. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

