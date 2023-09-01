WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,380 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.13% of RXO worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of RXO by 2,581,800.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RXO by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after buying an additional 532,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in RXO by 422.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,040,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after buying an additional 1,649,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE:RXO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 114,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.18.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

