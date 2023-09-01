WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 355.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $480,946.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,255.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $43.91. 129,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

