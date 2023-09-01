Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,450 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after buying an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after buying an additional 502,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after buying an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,098. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.06.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,812,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,311,785 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

