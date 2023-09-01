WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 191 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in IDACORP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDA. Mizuho lowered their target price on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 87,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,280. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.40 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.