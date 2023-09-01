WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 90,632 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 202,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $101,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $220,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,455 shares of company stock valued at $899,342. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

