WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,115 shares of company stock valued at $43,564,293 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Up 2.1 %

AutoNation stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.