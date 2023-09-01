WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3 %

GL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.92. 134,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,733 shares of company stock worth $5,310,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

