WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.57 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.02 on Friday, hitting $227.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,760. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $4,684,935. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

