WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,999,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,084,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

