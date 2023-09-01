The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,677 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 707,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,107,688. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.