Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown purchased 6,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,018.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 170,260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 68,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,579. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

