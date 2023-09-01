Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 170,260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 68,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,579. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.24.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -101.69%.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
