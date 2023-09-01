Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 6.4% in August

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 533,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $896.23. 32,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $915.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $760.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

