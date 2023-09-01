GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 121,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 516,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 8.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Articles

