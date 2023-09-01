CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 4.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 79,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,028,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

CVR Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. Equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,554,592.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,033 shares of company stock worth $9,711,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,131 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 661,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,783,000 after acquiring an additional 474,471 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

