Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

GOF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 345,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOF. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

