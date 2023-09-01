Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 4.7%

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.57. 44,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 886,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $463,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,358,914.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,760.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,924.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $463,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,358,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 97,572 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 610,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

