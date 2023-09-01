Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FUND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust
In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott Focus Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.