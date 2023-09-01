Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FUND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.