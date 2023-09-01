NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.89. 14,433,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 52,979,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

