Short Interest in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expands By 6.1%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 714,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,561. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

