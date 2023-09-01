Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading Up 4.9%

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 45,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Pharvaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pharvaris Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $667.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -3.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

