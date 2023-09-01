Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
