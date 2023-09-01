NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bell Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.83. The stock had a trading volume of 295,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

