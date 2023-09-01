5,598 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,598 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,950 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $483,817,000 after acquiring an additional 294,687 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 457,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $52,475,000 after acquiring an additional 130,529 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in EOG Resources by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 133,639 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $15,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in EOG Resources by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Shares of EOG traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.08. The stock had a trading volume of 335,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,220. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

