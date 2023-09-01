Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 459.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,128 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. 51,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,398. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,300 shares of company stock worth $3,371,965 over the last three months. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

