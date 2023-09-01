Martingale Asset Management L P Has $13 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,354 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. 565,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

