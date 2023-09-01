Gala Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $483.87 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Gala has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $483.87 million and approximately $44.52 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 25,816,045,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,835,139,180 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.