Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,637.72 or 0.06322562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.88 billion and $7.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,528 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.