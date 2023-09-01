Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,637.72 or 0.06322562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $196.88 billion and $7.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00038439 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016827 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026464 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012823 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004404 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002545 BTC.
Ethereum Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,528 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.
